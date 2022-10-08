Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

CLNE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 2.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 38.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3,619.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

