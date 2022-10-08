CleanCarbon (CARBO) Trading Down 19.5% This Week

CleanCarbon (CARBO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One CleanCarbon token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. CleanCarbon has a total market cap of $448,214.53 and approximately $10,120.00 worth of CleanCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CleanCarbon has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CleanCarbon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About CleanCarbon

CleanCarbon was first traded on June 12th, 2022. CleanCarbon’s total supply is 468,752,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,228,742 tokens. CleanCarbon’s official website is cleancarbon.io. CleanCarbon’s official Twitter account is @cleancarbon_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CleanCarbon’s official message board is medium.com/@cleancarbon.

Buying and Selling CleanCarbon

According to CryptoCompare, “CleanCarbon (CARBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CleanCarbon has a current supply of 468,752,067 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CleanCarbon is 0.01404083 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,169.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cleancarbon.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CleanCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CleanCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CleanCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CleanCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CleanCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.