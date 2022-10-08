Clearpool (CPOOL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $915,282.00

Clearpool (CPOOL) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Clearpool has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and $915,282.00 worth of Clearpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clearpool token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Clearpool has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Clearpool Token Profile

Clearpool’s genesis date was October 19th, 2021. Clearpool’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,398,519 tokens. Clearpool’s official Twitter account is @clearpoolfin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Clearpool is clearpool.medium.com. The official website for Clearpool is clearpool.finance.

Buying and Selling Clearpool

According to CryptoCompare, “Clearpool (CPOOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Clearpool has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 177,857,370.96 in circulation. The last known price of Clearpool is 0.13445667 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,563,387.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clearpool.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clearpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clearpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clearpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

