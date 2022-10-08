Clifford Inu 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,839.00 (CLIFF)

Clifford Inu (CLIFF) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Clifford Inu has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $8,839.00 worth of Clifford Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clifford Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Clifford Inu has traded 44% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Clifford Inu Token Profile

Clifford Inu’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Clifford Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Clifford Inu is https://reddit.com/r/cliffordinueth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clifford Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@cliffordinueth. Clifford Inu’s official Twitter account is @clifftoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clifford Inu’s official website is clifftoken.io.

Clifford Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clifford Inu (CLIFF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Clifford Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Clifford Inu is 0.00000295 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $546.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clifftoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clifford Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clifford Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clifford Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

