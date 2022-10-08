CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $121.00

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001363 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $121.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00014141 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,886,331 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cloak_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @cloakcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. CloakCoin has a current supply of 5,886,294.31344935. The last known price of CloakCoin is 0.27290108 USD and is up 35.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,043.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cloakcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

