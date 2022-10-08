CloudChat (CC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.43 Million

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One CloudChat token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. CloudChat has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $659,111.00 worth of CloudChat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloudChat has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00866179 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002561 BTC.

About CloudChat

CloudChat is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2022. CloudChat’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 tokens. CloudChat’s official website is cloudchat.cc. CloudChat’s official Twitter account is @cctokenofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloudChat

According to CryptoCompare, “CloudChat (CC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CloudChat has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CloudChat is 0.00134537 USD and is down -6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $598,313.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cloudchat.cc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloudChat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloudChat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloudChat using one of the exchanges listed above.

