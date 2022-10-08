CloudCoin (CC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $66,212.00

CloudCoin (CC) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. CloudCoin has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $66,212.00 worth of CloudCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CloudCoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CloudCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00086323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00067412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00018087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00030316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007904 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About CloudCoin

CloudCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. CloudCoin’s total supply is 16,777,216 coins. The Reddit community for CloudCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cloudcoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloudCoin’s official message board is medium.com/cloudcoinconsortium. CloudCoin’s official website is cloudcoin.global. CloudCoin’s official Twitter account is @cloudcoinglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloudCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloudCoin (CC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. CloudCoin has a current supply of 16,777,216 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CloudCoin is 0.25003907 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,230.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cloudcoin.global/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloudCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloudCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloudCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

