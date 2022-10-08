CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.14.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $169.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.33 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

