Coin of champions Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (COC)

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Coin of champions has a market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $406,772.00 worth of Coin of champions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin of champions token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin of champions has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin of champions Profile

Coin of champions (COC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2021. Coin of champions’ total supply is 999,698,337,773,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,501,611,790,537 tokens. Coin of champions’ official website is coinofchampions.com. Coin of champions’ official Twitter account is @coinofchampions. Coin of champions’ official message board is medium.com/@coinofchampions.

Coin of champions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin of champions (COC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Coin of champions has a current supply of 999,698,337,773,294 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coin of champions is 0.00000013 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $410,980.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinofchampions.com/.”

