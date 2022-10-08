Coin of champions Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $10.11 Million (COC)

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Coin of champions has a total market cap of $10.11 million and $406,772.00 worth of Coin of champions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin of champions token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Coin of champions has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00601584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00257618 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005607 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Coin of champions Profile

Coin of champions is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2021. Coin of champions’ total supply is 999,698,337,773,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,501,611,790,537 tokens. Coin of champions’ official website is coinofchampions.com. Coin of champions’ official message board is medium.com/@coinofchampions. Coin of champions’ official Twitter account is @coinofchampions.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin of champions (COC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Coin of champions has a current supply of 999,698,337,773,294 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coin of champions is 0.00000013 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $410,980.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinofchampions.com/.”

