Coinerr (ERR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $712,696.00

Coinerr (ERR) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Coinerr has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $712,696.00 worth of Coinerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinerr has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinerr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coinerr Token Profile

ERR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2022. Coinerr’s total supply is 22,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Coinerr is medium.com/@coinerr. The Reddit community for Coinerr is https://reddit.com/r/coinerr_err and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinerr’s official Twitter account is @coinerr_err and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinerr is coinerr.io.

Buying and Selling Coinerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinerr (ERR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Coinerr has a current supply of 22,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinerr is 0.00041197 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $966,346.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinerr.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

