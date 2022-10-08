CoinMerge (BEP-20) (CMERGE) One Day Volume Hits $1,115.00

CoinMerge (BEP-20) (CMERGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, CoinMerge (BEP-20) has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. CoinMerge (BEP-20) has a total market cap of $965,098.02 and $1,115.00 worth of CoinMerge (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMerge (BEP-20) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,430.56 or 0.99999209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002161 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00053519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022294 BTC.

CoinMerge (BEP-20) Token Profile

CMERGE is a token. Its launch date was August 21st, 2021. CoinMerge (BEP-20)’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,048,737 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinMerge (BEP-20) is https://reddit.com/r/officialcoinmerge/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinMerge (BEP-20)’s official message board is app.coinmerge.io/chat/chart/coinmerge. CoinMerge (BEP-20)’s official website is app.coinmerge.io. CoinMerge (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @coinmerge.

CoinMerge (BEP-20) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinMerge (BEP-20) (CMERGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CoinMerge (BEP-20) has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 4,711,405,934.660435 in circulation. The last known price of CoinMerge (BEP-20) is 0.00022573 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.coinmerge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinMerge (BEP-20) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinMerge (BEP-20) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinMerge (BEP-20) using one of the exchanges listed above.

