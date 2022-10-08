CoinsPaid (CPD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56,253.00

CoinsPaid (CPD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One CoinsPaid token can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinsPaid has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $56,253.00 worth of CoinsPaid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinsPaid has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinsPaid

CoinsPaid was first traded on August 31st, 2021. CoinsPaid’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,522,789 tokens. CoinsPaid’s official message board is coinspaid.medium.com. The Reddit community for CoinsPaid is https://reddit.com/r/CoinsPaid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinsPaid is coinspaid.com/cpd-token. CoinsPaid’s official Twitter account is @coinspaid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinsPaid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinsPaid (CPD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CoinsPaid has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoinsPaid is 0.03125348 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $7,296.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinspaid.com/cpd-token/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinsPaid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinsPaid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinsPaid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

