CoinViewCap (CVC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00 Million

CoinViewCap (CVC) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, CoinViewCap has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinViewCap has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $262,123.00 worth of CoinViewCap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinViewCap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,456.46 or 1.00005194 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022294 BTC.

CoinViewCap Profile

CoinViewCap is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. CoinViewCap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,846,839,089,685 tokens. CoinViewCap’s official website is www.cvcofficial.com. CoinViewCap’s official Twitter account is @coinviewcap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinViewCap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinViewCap (CVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CoinViewCap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoinViewCap is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvcofficial.com/.”

