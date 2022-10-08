Coldstack (CLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $145,881.68

Coldstack (CLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. Coldstack has a total market cap of $145,881.68 and approximately $56,770.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Coldstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Coldstack Token Profile

Coldstack’s launch date was May 11th, 2021. Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,475,000 tokens. The official website for Coldstack is coldstack.io. Coldstack’s official message board is medium.com/coldstack. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coldstack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coldstack (CLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coldstack has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 1,504,975 in circulation. The last known price of Coldstack is 0.09883654 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $175,230.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coldstack.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

