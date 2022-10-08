Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $68.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $68.74 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

