Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Shares of CIGI stock opened at C$124.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$150.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$148.99. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.00. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$122.89 and a 12-month high of C$200.51.
About Colliers International Group
