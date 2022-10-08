Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock opened at C$124.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$150.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$148.99. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.00. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$122.89 and a 12-month high of C$200.51.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

About Colliers International Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.