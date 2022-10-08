Colony (CLY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $77,491.00

Colony (CLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Colony has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $77,491.00 worth of Colony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Colony token can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Colony has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Colony

Colony’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Colony’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,315,028 tokens. Colony’s official Twitter account is @colonylab and its Facebook page is accessible here. Colony’s official website is www.colonylab.io.

Buying and Selling Colony

According to CryptoCompare, “Colony (CLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Colony has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Colony is 0.04798281 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $75,568.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.colonylab.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Colony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Colony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

