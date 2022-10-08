Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

