Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $220.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 759,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 130,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

