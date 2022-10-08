Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 2.6 %

CMCSA stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

