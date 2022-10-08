Community Bank N.A. Acquires 530 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $155.24 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

