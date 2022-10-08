Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after buying an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after buying an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

