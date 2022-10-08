Community Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,010 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,224,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPST opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.