Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.