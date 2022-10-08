Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $157.88 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.