Community Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 616.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.