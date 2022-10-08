Community Bank N.A. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

