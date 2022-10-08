Community Bank N.A. Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth $602,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

