Community Bank N.A. Sells 906 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

