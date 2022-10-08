Comparing CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure N/A -1.28% 5.75% Elevate Credit -13.16% -27.89% -5.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CompoSecure and Elevate Credit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.41 $13.51 million N/A N/A Elevate Credit $416.64 million 0.08 -$33.60 million ($1.97) -0.55

Risk and Volatility

CompoSecure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elevate Credit.

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevate Credit has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CompoSecure and Elevate Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00 Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00

CompoSecure currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Elevate Credit has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 224.07%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Elevate Credit.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Elevate Credit on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product. Elevate Credit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

