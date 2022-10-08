Comparing Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) and Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Curis has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Curis alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Curis and Jasper Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -533.89% -68.41% -37.56% Jasper Therapeutics N/A -65.55% -50.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

47.2% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Curis and Jasper Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Curis presently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,111.67%. Jasper Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,699.01%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than Curis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Curis and Jasper Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.65 million 6.87 -$45.44 million ($0.62) -1.29 Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.64 million N/A N/A

Jasper Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curis.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats Curis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

(Get Rating)

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.