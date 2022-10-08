Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.96.

COMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of COMP opened at $2.87 on Monday. Compass has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,314 shares of company stock valued at $716,387. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

