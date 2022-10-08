Compendium Finance (CMFI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,875.00

Compendium Finance (CMFI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. Compendium Finance has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $11,875.00 worth of Compendium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compendium Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Compendium Finance has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Compendium Finance Token Profile

Compendium Finance launched on January 23rd, 2022. Compendium Finance’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,432,000 tokens. Compendium Finance’s official Twitter account is @compendiumfi. Compendium Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@compendium-finance. The official website for Compendium Finance is compendium.finance.

Compendium Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compendium Finance (CMFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Compendium Finance has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Compendium Finance is 0.01792152 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $625.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compendium.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compendium Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compendium Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compendium Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

