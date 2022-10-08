Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.07.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 170,653 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 788.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 691,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 613,996 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 540,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,470,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 784.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 133,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

