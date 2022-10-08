ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $889.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 1,078,375 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 89.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.