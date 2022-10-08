Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STZ.B opened at $296.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 957.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $211.39.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

