Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $222.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.28. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 187,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 72,849 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 217,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

