Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $276.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $277.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STZ. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.08.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $222.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.28. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

