Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $243.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $241.00 to $243.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.08.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $222.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.28. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

