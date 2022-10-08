Contrasting China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Natural Resources and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources $2.95 million 4.14 -$7.58 million N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A $16.12 million $0.14 10.64

NextSource Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Natural Resources.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Natural Resources and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

NextSource Materials has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 302.96%. Given NextSource Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than China Natural Resources.

Volatility & Risk

China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of China Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Natural Resources and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -62.04%

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

