CoolHash (COOHA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million

CoolHash (COOHA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One CoolHash token can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00002049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoolHash has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. CoolHash has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $10,316.00 worth of CoolHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoolHash Profile

CoolHash launched on February 21st, 2022. CoolHash’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 tokens. CoolHash’s official Twitter account is @coolmininggame. CoolHash’s official website is coolmining.io. The official message board for CoolHash is coolmininggame.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CoolHash

According to CryptoCompare, “CoolHash (COOHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KCC platform. CoolHash has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoolHash is 0.39856228 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18,251.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coolmining.io/.”

