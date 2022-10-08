CoolHash Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.59 Million (COOHA)

CoolHash (COOHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, CoolHash has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One CoolHash token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoolHash has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $10,316.00 worth of CoolHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoolHash Profile

CoolHash’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. CoolHash’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 tokens. CoolHash’s official message board is coolmininggame.medium.com. The official website for CoolHash is coolmining.io. CoolHash’s official Twitter account is @coolmininggame.

CoolHash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoolHash (COOHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KCC platform. CoolHash has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoolHash is 0.39856228 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18,251.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coolmining.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoolHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoolHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoolHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

