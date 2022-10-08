CORE MultiChain (CMCX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.85 Million

CORE MultiChain (CMCX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. CORE MultiChain has a total market cap of $14.85 million and $538,251.00 worth of CORE MultiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CORE MultiChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CORE MultiChain has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CORE MultiChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CORE MultiChain Token Profile

CORE MultiChain launched on February 20th, 2021. CORE MultiChain’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. CORE MultiChain’s official website is www.coremultichain.com. CORE MultiChain’s official Twitter account is @coremultichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CORE MultiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE MultiChain (CMCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. CORE MultiChain has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CORE MultiChain is 0.00183875 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,305,539.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coremultichain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CORE MultiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CORE MultiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CORE MultiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CORE MultiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CORE MultiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.