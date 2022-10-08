Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at 1.53, but opened at 1.46. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Core Scientific shares last traded at 1.40, with a volume of 11,515 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CORZ. Cowen reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $10,251,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 445.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth $4,341,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Scientific Stock Down 13.1 %

Core Scientific Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

