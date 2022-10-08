coreDAO (COREDAO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $392,808.00

coreDAO (COREDAO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One coreDAO token can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00005617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. coreDAO has a total market capitalization of $26.47 million and $392,808.00 worth of coreDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, coreDAO has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

coreDAO Profile

coreDAO’s launch date was January 18th, 2022. coreDAO’s total supply is 21,820,382 tokens. coreDAO’s official website is corefinance.eth.limo. coreDAO’s official Twitter account is @core_vault and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for coreDAO is medium.com/@core_vault.

coreDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “coreDAO (COREDAO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. coreDAO has a current supply of 21,820,382 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of coreDAO is 1.0854256 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $527,311.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://corefinance.eth.limo/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as coreDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire coreDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy coreDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

