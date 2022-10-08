Coreum (CORE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $92,123.00

Coreum (CORE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Coreum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Coreum has a market cap of $25.47 million and approximately $92,123.00 worth of Coreum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreum token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,514.20 or 1.00060603 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022212 BTC.

About Coreum

Coreum (CORE) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. The official message board for Coreum is twitter.com/realsologenic/status/1473010442469462017?s=20. Coreum’s official Twitter account is @coreumofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coreum’s official website is www.coreum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coreum (CORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Coreum has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Coreum is 0.28851286 USD and is up 48.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $213,235.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coreum.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coreum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

