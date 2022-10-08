Cormark Comments on 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Cormark also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.
155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance
155675 has a one year low of C$49.61 and a one year high of C$2.32.
155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.
