Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.70.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$9.01 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$272.44 million for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

