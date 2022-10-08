Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,834,000 after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $123.76 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average of $145.80. The firm has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

