Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,834,000 after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.